California loosens restrictions as new COVID-19 guidance issued

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A further loosening of COVID-19 restrictions announced by the state today, more businesses will soon be able to fully reopen to the public: schools, day camps, bars, gyms, and some professional sports can open next week.

Many of these business owners I spoke to are feeling optimistic about their financial future again.

Particularly restaurant, bar and winery owners in the state who will finally be able to offer indoor service again very soon.

It’s been a tough go of it for Das Brew located in Fremont, for the last three months the small brewery has been shuttered because of the pandemic.

“80 percent down. We of course lost our wholesale clients which are bars, hotels and restaurants, our keg beer,” Jan Schutze, the co-owner of Das Brew, said.

But finally a glimmer of hope.

“We’re fixing up the tasting rooms changing some things, painting while we got no people in there,” Co-owner Priscilla Larocca said.

Starting June 12, the state of California coming out with new guidelines to allow more businesses and activities to reopen that includes:

• Restaurants, bars, and wineries

• Campgrounds, rv parks, and outdoor recreation

• Hotels

• Family entertainment centers

• Fitness facilities

While Alameda County isn’t quite ready to allow restaurants and bars to bring patrons inside, the new policies are still a win for das brews.

Co-owners Priscilla Larocca and Jan Schutze sell beer to restaurants and bars across the Bay Area.

While they themselves won’t be able to serve beer at their own establishment, they’re excited to begin selling to bars in other counties that are reopening.

We are all set to follow any kind of guidelines and we do know how to do it,” Schutze said.

There is a long list of tasks that need to be checked off before businesses can reopen with the proper safety protocols for COVID-19.

The state’s new guidance will ultimately be up to the counties to enforce.

