California man accused of stealing 100 pounds of dynamite from Nevada mil

A federal grand jury charged 38-year-old California resident Evan Ray Atkinson for allegedly stealing explosive materials from a mil in Hawthorne, Nevada.

According to allegations in the indictment, on December 24, 2021, Atkinson stole approximately 100 pounds of detonating cord, boosters, and dynamite from a Federal Explosives Licensee.

Atkinson then drove the explosives to Henderson and stored them in his hotel room and vehicle.

On Jan. 4, after Atkinson evacuated the hotel, law enforcement was able to safely recover the stolen explosive materials from his vehicle and hotel room.

Atkinson was arrested the same day and is facing multiple counts of theft of explosive material from the licensee; theft of explosive material moved in interstate commerce; transport of explosives by a non-licensee; possession of stolen explosives; and improper storage of explosives.

If convicted, Atkinson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count.

On Tuesday, Atkinson made his initial court appearance with a jury trial to begin March 28.