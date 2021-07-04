California man arrested after more than 100 rifles found at his home

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested after authorities found more than 100 rifles and other weapons, including “ghost guns,” and thousands of rounds of ammunition at his home, police announced Friday.

John Fencl, 60, was arrested Monday at his home in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon, according to a police statement.

Fencl, who was on probation and barred from having a gun, was arrested in April after police who stopped his car found he was carrying a loaded ghost gun, police said.

Ghost guns are self-assembled weapons purchased as parts or in kits and lack serial numbers, making them more difficult to track.

Fencl was released on bail but on Monday police who suspected he might have more weapons returned to his home to conduct a probation check, police said.

They found an arsenal that included rifles, assault rifles, shotguns and at least 8 ghost guns, along with body armor, a tear gas grenade, silencers and thousands of rounds of ammunition that included incendiary, tracer and armor-piercing rounds, police said.

“Also in the home were numerous machining tools believed to be used in the manufacturing of firearms,” the police statement said.

Fencl was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing and selling firearms. He remained jailed Friday. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.