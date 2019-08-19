California man says he was beaten at bar after he was confused with child predator

CORONA (CNN) – A California man says he was mistaken for a suspected child predator and violently beaten.

34-year-old Kevin Martin says he was at a bar in Norco Thursday when a visibly intoxicated man asked him to speak with him outside.

Martin says another man who followed took out a phone and showed him a police sketch.

Martin says he recognized it was a suspect from a May incident, in which police say a man with thick glasses, long hair, and a mustache, made sexual comments to an 11-year-old girl.

Martin says he was punched and choked.

Two people came to his rescue before sheriff’s deputies arrive on the scene.

Martin runs Southern California Weather Force, a weather alert system with more than 70,000 followers.

He says followers warned him when the sketch was released that it looked exactly like him.

Martin says he called police, who confirm he is not the suspect.

