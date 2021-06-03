California man sentenced for assaulting flight attendants

MILAN, ITALY – MARCH 04: An almost empty British Airways passenger plane flies from Milan to London on March 5, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Confturismo-Confcommercio, a business group, estimated the country’s tourism sector would suffer EUR 7.4 billion in losses in the next three months, due to the coronavirus outbreak and the measures to halt its spread. The country has recently taken dramatic measures to contain the virus, closing schools nationwide and forcing sporting events to play before empty stadiums. (Photo by Laurel Chor/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to six months in prison for assaulting two flight attendants while traveling from San Diego to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for New Mexico announced the sentencing Wednesday of 43-year-old Alton James Johnson of Yuba City, California. James pleaded guilty to the assault on Jan. 12.

Prosecutors said in a plea agreement that Johnson repeatedly touched a female flight attendant on her legs during a December 2019 flight.

She asked him to stop and he then grabbed her by the buttocks. Prosecutors say a second flight attendant stepped in to help and he grabbed that attendant by the arm.