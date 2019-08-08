California man who ‘idolized’ mass shooters detained for ‘very disturbing’ Snapchat post

YREKA (KRON) – A man who “idolized” shooters and posted on Snapchat that he wished a mass killing would happen in the area was detained Wednesday.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the 22-year-old man from McCloud is not being identified because deputies detained him under a 72-hour hold meant for those could be a threat to themselves or others.

Officials said the man’s Snapchat message was “particularly incendiary” and “very disturbing” because it “referred to mass shootings in a favorable way, idolized the mass shooters, and expressed satisfaction with the victimization of other persons and their families.”

The man also “referred to the hope that such an incident would happen in Siskiyou County,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said the man lives with his parents and at their home deputies confiscated three guns as the man is being evaluated.

“In view of recent active shooter incidents in Gilroy, CA; El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, and other tragedies in recent history, all threats on social media or communicated through other means must be taken seriously by the public, law enforcement, and other service providers. The sergeant and deputes in this case did exactly what should have been done to safeguard the public and the involved author of these troubling messages,” said Sheriff Jon Lopey.

Sheriff Lopey added that while the man’s “motivation and actual intentions could not be reasonably sustained,” he was “confident the man will receive an appropriate assessment and treatment that will help him and at the same time protect the community.”

Lopey added that Wednesday was the first day of the county far, so it was “important for the public to know that all threats, no matter how they are communicated, will be taken seriously.”

