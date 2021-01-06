California may have paid $40 million in job benefits to out-of-state inmates

LOS ANGELES (AP/KRON) — A report says more than $40 million in California funding intended to help people left jobless by the coronavirus pandemic probably went to inmates in out-of-state jails and prisons.

The Los Angles Times says it reviewed an analysis commissioned by the state Employment Development Department that found the department approved more than 6,000 unemployment claims involving people who probably were incarcerated out of state, including at least 2,000 in Florida jails and prisons.

The EDD has acknowledged it paid about $400 million in the names of California prison inmates, including some on death row.

This is not the only recent concern with EDD as the country sees unprecedented numbers of people filing unemployment claims.

The EDD has also been sending out unsolicited letters to people about pandemic relief that have other people’s names on them.

Jose Alvarez reached out to KRON4 after receiving, not one, not two, but nearly 20 letters from the Employment Development Department.

“So, I started getting the letters, and then it just seemed weird.”

“I look after and make sure that people get their packages, so when these letters came and they didn’t belong to someone at the complex, I thought that was odd.”

Governor Gavin Newsom has already stepped in to deal with the department’s woes.

In September, he launched a team to examine a backlog of claims.