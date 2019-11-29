California mountain climber dies in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Civil defense officials in northern Mexico have confirmed the death of California mountain climber Brad Gobright in a fall.

The fall occurred at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.

The Nuevo Leon state civil defense office said Thursday that Gobright fell about 300 meters (yards).

The publication Rock and Ice described the 31-year-old Gobright as a native of Orange County, California, who was “one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world.”