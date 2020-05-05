Retail businesses can reopen this Friday with limits, but Bay Area’s restrictions still apply

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced that California is moving into Phase 2 of its coronavirus response plan as it works toward reopening the economy amid the pandemic.

Retail land other businesses that are deemed “lower risk” can reopen as soon as Friday as long as the required safety measures are implemented, Gov. Newsom said.

This means retailers like clothing stores, bookstores, and sporting goods stores can reopen for curbside pickup.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, florists too can reopen, as well as manufacturing and supply businesses.

Not included in this phase for reopening are shopping malls, dine-in restaurants, gyms, and offices that can operate remotely.

This marks Phase 2 of Gov. Newsom’s four-stage reopening plan announced late April.

The third stage includes businesses such as hair and nail salons, sporting and entertainment venues like stadiums and movie theaters, and churches.

CA is led by data and SCIENCE.



Based off our progress, we’ll begin to gradually move into Stage 2 this FRIDAY.



Some sectors where there’s a lower risk of transmission will be able to adapt & re-open with modifications.



This will include some retail and manufacturing/logistics. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 4, 2020

Gov. Newsom said we are “months, not weeks” away from Phase 3.

It’s important to note that while the governor is enabling some businesses to reopen, local jurisdictions ultimately hold the final decision.

Here in the Bay Area, restrictions are more strict than the state’s, and local rules apply.

Six Bay Area counties on Monday just implemented revised stay-at-home orders effective through May 31.

Gov. Newsom said more details on the revised guidelines would be announced Thursday.

The governor’s announcement comes after several California counties have defied stay-at-home orders and already begun reopening businesses.

Protests and rallies have also been held statewide in cities such as Rancho Cucamonga, Huntington Beach, and Encinitas, where residents are demanding the state reopen beaches and all businesses.

At last check, California has reported more than 2,200 deaths and more than 54,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

