California moves to phase out its state-run youth prisons

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2019, file photo, youthful offenders Siegmond Navar, left and Gabriel Andalon construct a frame to hold concrete at one of the vocational classes at the O.H. Close Youth Correctional Facility, in Stockton, Calif. California is phasing out its state-run youth prisons and shifting the responsibilities to the counties. The state will not only keep offenders closers to home but transfer oversight form the corrections department to the Health and Human Services Agency. The three remaining state-run lockups, including there O.H Close Youth Correctional Facility, will stop admissions Thursday, July 1 and close for good two years later. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is phasing out its state-run youth prisons and shifting the responsibility to counties, 162 years after lawmakers created the first alternative to housing children as young as 12 alongside adults in San Quentin and Folsom state prisons.

Advocates said the move reflects their belief that children who commit crimes can be reformed and are better served when held closer to their homes.

But supporters and skeptics said there is plenty of uncertainty ahead as the three remaining state-run lockups stop admissions Thursday and close in 2023. Oversight of juvenile offenders will shift from the state corrections department to the California Health and Human Services Agency.

That change in mindset “has a lot of potential to be far more effective,” said Jessica Heldman, a juvenile justice expert at the University of San Diego School of Law, “as well as of course make communities safer” by having the needs of the youthful offenders identified and met so they can be reformed.

The state-run system has a troubled history marked by inmate suicides and brawls. The shift to local control is the final step in a lengthy reform effort driven in part by a class-action lawsuit and incentives for counties to keep youths out of the state system.

The first facility for troubled youths — the San Francisco Industrial School — was created by the Legislature in 1859. Two years later, the State Reform School in Marysville opened for boys 8 to 18. At one point, the state system included 11 lockups holding about 10,000 youths.

That youth offender population has dwindled to about 750. About 16% are serving time for homicide, 37% for assault, one-third for robbery, 9% for rape or other sex offenses. A disproportionate 59% are Hispanic and 29% are Black.

Until now, youths as young as 12 could be sent to the facilities and remain in some cases until age 25, though many are transferred to an adult prison when they turn 18. New admissions will now be overseen by 58 county probation departments.

Teens 14 and older who once could have gone to a state facility can instead be housed in county “secure youth treatment facilities” at the direction of juvenile court judges.

That’s a troubling replication of state lockups at the local level, said Meredith Desautels, a staff attorney at the Youth Law Center in San Francisco.

“My major concern is that what we’re actually going to see is youth who never would have gone to (state facilities) spending more time in secure confinement than they would have prior to the closure,” she said.

Counties are determined to make the law work, said California District Attorneys Association legislative director Larry Morse, yet “frankly the details are still a little opaque and we have not really been able to sort through exactly how this will unfold.”