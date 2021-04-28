California mulls letting adults add parents to health plans

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill moving through the California Legislature would make the state the only one in the U.S. to let adults add their parents as dependents on their health insurance.

Federal law allows adults to keep their children on their health insurance plans until at least age 26.

To be eligible for under the California proposal, parents would have to rely on their children for at least half of their support.

Proponents say the bill would save families money by limiting their expenses.

But business groups say it would increase health care costs for everyone. The proposal passed its first committee hearing Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News