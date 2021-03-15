California mulls relaxing rules about ballot signatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s Democratic-controlled state Legislature is considering making it more difficult for local election officials to disqualify ballots.

Voters who cast ballots by mail must now sign their ballot.

Election officials then compare that signature to the one in the voter’s file.

Officials can reject ballots when the signatures don’t match. Temporary rules in place for the 2020 election did not require an exact match to disqualify a ballot.

A bill before the state Senate would make those rules permanent.

But the rules likely would not be in place in time for a potential recall election targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom later this year.