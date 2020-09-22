California nail salons get approval to reopen statewide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nail salons across California were given the green light Tuesday to reopen indoor operations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

State Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghlay announced during a press conference that the stat relaxed restrictions regarding nail salons, but would allow individual counties to have the final say on if and when they can reopen.

Even nail salons located in counties in the most restrictive tier of the state’s four-tiered, color-coded system – purple – as well as red can reopen nail salons.

However, it’s important to note that each county health department must approve the reopening.

Before a nail salon can reopen, they will also be required to meet the state’s reopening safety requirements.

At this time, seven Bay Area counties are in the substantial/red category, which means more businesses can reopen with modifications.

Latest Posts