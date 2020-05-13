California National Guard to fly over skies in honor of health care workers, first responders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing on Wednesday will fly over Bay Area skies to salute health care workers on the frontlines battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch live on KRONon here.

A flyover map shows the route for the four F-15C Eagle fighter jets, which will take off from Fresno, loop up to Sacramento, fly along the coast, and return north after flying over Santa Barbara.

It is scheduled to fly over the Oakland-Richmond area around 10:43 a.m. and in San Jose around 10:56 a.m.

Earlier, the flyover was scheduled to travel as far south as Los Angeles, but the map has since been modified.

Another flyover from the Air Force Thunderbirds will now take place there on Friday.

Cal Guard says all times are subject to change based on weather and other factors.

A California National Guard map shows the route of a flyover to salute health care workers in California on May 13, 2020.



