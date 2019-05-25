California one step closer to offering healthcare to undocumented immigrants

SACRAMENTO (KRON) - California lawmakers are moving forward with a measure that would expand healthcare access to all young adults regardless of immigration status.

On Friday, state lawmakers in the assembly approved their version of the state budget.

The committee supports spending an estimated $98 million next year to expand state healthcare to all undocumented immigrants

"We are so close to universal healthcare," Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) said. "Before covered California we only had 78 percent of Californians insured, we now have 92 percent of Californians insured so we are really trying to find a way to get to that 8 percent."

Republicans have flagged concerns over the spending, saying the state needs to work on issues in the Medical system before expanding it to more people.

Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) said, "I have a vast concern that we're going to flood the market and we already have issues when families go to see their primary care, they're already waiting weeks, and now I'm concerned it's going to be months."

As California continues to battle the Trump administration in court over immigration, lawmakers say they aren't sure if they'll see federal push back if the move is finalized.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES