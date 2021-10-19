California only state with ‘moderate’ COVID transmission risk: CDC

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California has become the only state to reach a lower, ‘moderate’ level of COVID-19 community transmission risk.

This is based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map, which labels each state based on four levels of community transmission risk, ranked from high to low.

The moderate level is just one step away from the lowest risk level – showcasing improved COVID-19 safety in the Golden State.

Here’s how the states are ranked, from most dangerous to least:

High transmission risk (red)

Substantial transmission risk (orange)

Moderate transmission risk (yellow)

Low transmission risk (blue)

As seen in the map, California is surrounded by red – these are states that have the the highest risk of community transmission and is most of the U.S., CDC data shows.

Just seven states plus Washington, D.C., have made it to the orange, ‘substantial’ risk level while California is the only one in the yellow and a step closer to blue, or low risk.

So how is California doing by the numbers?

The California Department of Health is reporting declining trends in new COVID-19 cases as well as deaths in the past eight weeks.

The state is averaging about 4,659 daily new cases, according to the latest data from Tuesday.

Nearly 80% of California’s eligible population has been administered the COVID-19 vaccine. “As more people are vaccinated, the virus is less likely to spread, mutate, and potentially become even more dangerous,” the health department said.