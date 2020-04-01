California pastor temporarily closes church following news report

McFARLAND, CA (KGET) – The McFarland pastor who encouraged hundreds of congregants to attend weekly church services despite Governor Newsom’s order to stay at home and not gather in groups has temporarily closed down his church.



Pastor Luis Bustillo of La Mision de Jesus church made the announcement Tuesday on his Facebook page one day after he appeared in a KGET report in which he encouraged congregants to attend weekly, in-person services.

Bustillo now says he does not plan to open his church until May 1.

He also stated he is no longer the chaplain with the Delano Police Department.

As a result, he said, he now has more time to dedicate to his congregation.

