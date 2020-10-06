California pastor who was at Rose Garden event has COVID-19

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The head of a Southern California megachurch has COVID-19, joining a list that includes President Trump and key White House contacts who attended a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden last month.

Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside said Monday that he tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine. Laurie says his symptoms are mild and he expects to make a full recovery.

A COVID-19 outbreak has sickened over a dozen Trump contacts. Most attended the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony where Trump formally announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Latest Stories: