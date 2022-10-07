The lack of a big diesel engine allowed Tesla to make a roomier, more aerodynamic cabin.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento area will see the worlds-first electric semi-truck hit the road as PepsiCo has announced that two plants will add the Tesla Semi to their fleet.

On Dec. 1 the Frito-Lay plant in Modesto and the PepsiCo beverage plant in Sacramento will begin using the Tesla commercial truck.

PepsiCo said that more information will be made available when they take delivery of the trucks.

The Semi boasts a range of 500 miles and a per-mile energy consumption of less than 2 kilo-watt-hours with the truck fully loaded at 82,000 pounds.

Tesla is claiming that within 30 minutes the Semi can recover 70 percent of its range using Tesla’s Semi Chargers.

Owners are expected to see fuel cost savings of up to $200,000 in the first three years of driving the truck.