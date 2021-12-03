California Planned Parenthoods brace for out-of-state patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As Roe v. Wade is challenged by more than two dozen Republican-led states in the Supreme Court, California is bracing for the high demand for the procedure from out-of-state patients.

On Friday, a Planned Parenthood CEO representing Bay Area clinics and Governor Gavin Newsom shared their thoughts on the matter.

In fact, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California, Gilda Gonzales, says they’re already seeing more patients coming here from Texas which recently banned abortion access.

As the Supreme Court weighs whether to drastically curtail abortion rights, California is preparing for an anticipated surge in women coming across state lines to have the procedure done here when they’re outlawed in their home states.

While Gonzales said she is happy to help those out-of-state patients, she is worried an estimated 3,000% increase in demand may start to strain the state’s clinics.

“Which means that Californians who are seeking care will also bear a burden,” Gilda Gonzales said.

She added that it’s become a socioeconomic issue that only those from 26 other states who can afford the trip can get access, leaving low-income patients behind.

“The tragedy of the situation in Texas, where the disparity of care being rendered to those who have less means,” Gonzales said.

Opponents of Roe v. Wade say the real tragedy is aborting a fetus.

Governor Gavin Newsom, however, is ready to provide additional funding and support for out-of-state patients if needed, and will also be challenging any abortion restrictions in court.

“We are looking at ways to support that inevitability and looking at ways to expand our protections legally and otherwise, but also looking at budgetary supports,” Newsom said.

Planning for a surge is underway, like opening new clinics and hiring new doctors in California.