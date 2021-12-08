California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned

California

by: ADAM BEAM Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – People rally in support of abortion rights at the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., May 21, 2019. On Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, a group of abortion providers and advocacy groups recommended California should use public money to bring people here from other states for abortion services should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. The report has the backing of key legislative leaders, including Senate President Pro Team Toni Atkins, a Democrat. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – State lawmakers may help pay for people from other states to come to California for abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

A report released Wednesday by dozens of abortion providers and advocacy groups asks state policymakers to pay for things such as travel, lodging and child care for those coming to California from other states.

The report also asks lawmakers to reimburse abortion providers for procedures performed for patients who can’t afford them.

That includes patients who travel from other states that would otherwise qualify for the state’s Medicaid program.

The report has the support of top legislative leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am