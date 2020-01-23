California police: Injured man found in ditch does not know who he is

PINE GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Jackson police need the public’s help identifying an injured man who was found in a ditch Wednesday and does not know who he is.

A photo of the unidentified man provided by the Jackson Fire Department.

Around 4:20 p.m., a man with a head injury was discovered in a ditch in the area of Highway 88 and French Gulch Road in Pine Grove, according to the Jackson Fire Department.

Authorities say the man did not know who he was or how he got hurt. All he had was $30 in cash and no identifying items.

He was taken to Sutter Amador Hospital, where he told police they could take his photo and post about the incident.

Now, police want anyone with information about the man to call Jackson Police Sgt. Arevalos at 209-223-1771.

Jackson is located about an hour southeast of Sacramento.

