California providing two years of free community college to students

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom kicked off the first day of class at the Cosumnes River College promoting two free years of community college for full time students which California is now providing.

“We hope this changes people’s mindsets of what’s possible for themselves. A lot of people think of college and think that’s not for me, I can’t afford it,” Newsom said. “But we want to make that mindset similar to that you can get an education not just in high school, but get that two year degree.”

The state budget allocates an extra $42 million to help an estimated 33,000 students who are eligible for the program.

The college president says the campus is seeing a significant increase in full-time enrollment.

“The number of students doubled this year of those who are taking 15 units as opposed to even in the previous year,” said Cosumnes River College President Edward Bush. “We are seeing an immediate impact not only in terms of the number of bodies of new students coming to the institution but the number of credits they’re taking.”

California has the largest community college system in the country.

Newsom says he aims to now work toward addressing college costs that go beyond tuition.

