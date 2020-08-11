California quake alerts to be standard on Android phones

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s earthquake early warnings will be a standard feature on all Android phones, bypassing the need for users to download the state’s MyShake app in order to receive alerts.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services worked with Google, the maker of Android, to build the quake alerts into all phones that run the operating system.

The technology does not predict earthquakes.

It is designed to take data from seismic sensors and send warnings to potentially affected areas if projected shaking is at a certain level of intensity.

The MyShake technology was developed by the University of California, Berkeley, and released in 2019.

