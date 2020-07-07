California ramping up enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California continues to ramp up its enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines following the Fourth of July weekend.

Governor Gavin Newsom pleased that many Californians cautiously celebrated the Fourth of July.

“I just want to compliment the local efforts, county efforts, the education and the social persuasion that was demonstrated over the holiday weekend,” Newsom said.

But as celebrations were underway, the state added a handful of counties to its community spread watch list, with now 23 listed.

Most of the counties have shut down bars, indoor operations at restaurants and family entertainment centers.

As of Monday, the state was waiting for six counties to take action.

“Six just joined us so I expect they’ll move in the next few days,” Newsom said.

California also boosted its enforcement of guidelines and California’s face mask mandate at businesses.

Cal/OSHA contacted 440,000 of them, the majority of which made corrections immediately.

While the alcohol beverage control visited 6,000 restaurants and bars, citing 52 of them.

“The overwhelming majority of people were doing the right thing, and I want to applaud that,” Newsom said.

Newsom said Monday this type of enforcement will continue, as the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 7% and more Californians than ever are getting tested for COVID-19.

