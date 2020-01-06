California ranked one of the worst places to retire: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you were looking to kick back, relax, and enjoy your retirement years, California may not be the best place for that, according to a new study.

The Golden State ranked 3rd worst state to retire according to a study by Blacktower Financial Management Group, which ranked every state based on factors including cost of living and crime.

Coming in at 2nd worst state to retire is Hawaii, and Alaska takes the top spot as ultimate worst place to retire.

According to the study, Iowa is the best state in America for retirees, as it’s home to the 8th lowest property prices in the country.

West Virginia ranked with the lowest average property prices in the U.S. and you can go to Mississippi if you’re looking for the lowest cost of living on average.

To learn more about the study, click here.

Latest StorieS: