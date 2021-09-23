California ranks 2nd for most deaths caused by animal attacks: Report

This photo of the dead bear cub and her mother was released by Yosemite National Park.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — California ranked second for most deaths caused by animal attacks a year, according to a report from Outforia.

Outforia, an outdoor and nature resource website, collected data from the CDC to identify which states experience the most fatal animal attacks per year. The numbers are for a 20-year period from 1999 to 2019.

Behind Texas, California ranks number two with 299 reported deaths over the 20-year period, equivalent to more than 14 deaths every year.

The state with the most animal-related deaths is Texas with a reported 520 deaths.

A close third behind California, which may come as a surprise to some, is Florida, where 247 people died due to animal attacks.

On the other side of the spectrum, Outforia also highlighted the states with the least amount of animal-related deaths reported.

Just three states recorded zero deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years: Delaware, North Dakota and Rhode Island — which are among the least populated states in the U.S. too.