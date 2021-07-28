California recommends masks indoors regardless of vaccination

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: A senior wears a face mask while shopping for groceries during special hours open to seniors and the disabled only at Northgate Gonzalez Market, a Hispanic specialty supermarket, on March 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Northgate Gonzalez Market is opening all of its Southern California locations one hour early, from 7:00-8:00 a.m., exclusively for senior citizens and disabled customers, amidst panic buying in some stores during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California is now recommending wearing a mask indoors — regardless of vaccination status.

This after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance, advising fully vaccinated people to mask up in public indoor settings in places where community spread is high or substantial.

California officials said more than 90% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents live in such areas of community spread.

NEW: California’s Department of Public Health will now recommend masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status.



This comes in response to new CDC guidance, which designates 90% of California as areas of substantial or high transmission. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 28, 2021

States and businesses scrambled Wednesday to change course after the federal government issued new guidance calling for the return of mask wearing in virus hot spots amid a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationwide.

Nevada and Kansas City were among the locations that moved swiftly to re-impose indoor mask mandates following Tuesday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The guidelines also call on all schools to require masks for students, teachers and visitors, and districts around the country tried to navigate the latest advice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.