California records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California saw the most coronavirus deaths in one day across the state Wednesday.

A total of 149 fatalities were reported.

Experts believe this is happening because of reopenings across the state, along with people getting more comfortable around Memorial Day, returning to social gatherings with friends.

This is couple with some people not wearing face masks in public.

The previous high of cases happened May 19, according to the coronavirus tracker with 132 deaths.

For weeks, daily coronavirus deaths had remained steady, even as we saw new cases and hospitalizations go up.

Now that’s changed, with Gov. Gavin Newsom recently discussing the rise in cases.

Experts say it can take three to four weeks after exposure for someone to become sick enough to be hospitalized, and four to five weeks for someone to die.

Experts fear if cases don’t stop rising, we could see more deaths in the weeks to come.

