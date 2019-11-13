California regulators open inquiry into outages

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2018 file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric crews work to restore power lines in Paradise, Calif. California’s largest utility company is getting battered in midday trading on a report that it’s considering bankruptcy protection in the face of potentially crippling liability damages from a spate of recent wildfires. No […]

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California regulators have unanimously ordered an investigation into a dozen deliberate power outages that plunged millions of people into the dark last month.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted Wednesday at a short meeting in San Francisco after testimony from people pleading for regulation, planning and leadership.

Pacific Gas & Electric’s multiple rounds of outages were meant to prevent its equipment from igniting wildfires in windy weather and affected nearly 2.5 million people throughout Northern California.

The state’s largest utility insisted on the shutoffs for public safety, but a parade of public officials complained that the company botched its communications.

Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric also shut off power but to far fewer people.

