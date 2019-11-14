California regulators order investigation into power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California regulators ordered an investigation into PG&E power shutoffs and demand answers from the utility.

This as lawmakers plans to introduce legislation which could lead to the break-up of the company.

Following a series of lengthy public safety power shutoffs throughout Northern California, the California Public Utilities Commission has launched an investigation to determine if PG&E and the state’s other investor-owned utilities are following state regulations and requirements when it comes to preparing for and instigating shutoff.

The unanimous vote came after various members of the public called for an end to the power shutoffs.

“It is imperative that we do more to mitigate wildfire risk and reduce the use of PSPS in the future,” Marybel Batjer, the CPUC president, said.

In response to the investigation, PG&E says it appreciates the feedback:

“While we recognize that the scope of these events is unsustainable in the long term, it was the correct decision for safety given the large-scale, historic weather events and ensuing equipment damage that unfolded across our service area.”

In a separate action, the CPUC has ruled PG&E must show cause why it should not be sanctioned for failing to properly communicate with its customers, coordinate with local governments, and communicate with Critical Facilities and Public Safety Partners during the recent shutoffs.

The CPUC says it resulted in “a risk to public safety.”

PG&E responds:

“While we recognize there are areas of our safety shutoff operations and communications that we must continue to improve for our customers, we have made every effort to implement the CPUC’s requirements in executing the Public Safety Power Shutoff events.”

If the CPUC is not satisfied with PG&E’s answers and believes it has violated state requirements, the utility can be fined up to $100,000 for each violation.