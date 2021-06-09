California regulators reconsider mask standard for workers

FILE – In this May 20, 2021, file photo, a worker wears a mask while setting up a fruit display amid the COVID-19 pandemic at The Farmers’ Market in Los Angeles. Business and agricultural groups are renewing their criticism of new rules adopted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s workplace regulators. But there is little chance they can quickly change them unless Newsom steps in, which he seemed disinclined to do Friday, June 4. Critics say the rules conflict with the state’s broader lifting of masking and other pandemic precautions in less than two weeks. They mean workers will have to wear masks unless every employee in the room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A dozen major California business organizations have called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to change recently adopted workplace regulations requiring all workers to wear masks unless everyone in a room is vaccinated.

The California Retailers Association and organizations representing manufacturers, farmers, tourism interests and other industries sent a letter to Newsom asking him to issue an emergency order rescinding the regulations adopted last week.

Those regulations came from the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board and run counter to Newsom’s plan to lift nearly all mask rules for vaccinated people next Tuesday.

The board called a special meeting for Wednesday to reconsider the masking rules.