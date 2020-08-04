California releases new guidelines for youth sports, elementary school waivers

A Rainbow Unicorn team player takes a corner kick during a West Valley Soccer League girls soccer match on May 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The state released the safety requirements on Monday for youth sports and guidelines that elementary schools must follow if they apply for a waiver to reopen.

This includes developing plans for health screenings, contact tracing, physical distancing, testing , and triggers for switching to distance learning.

Schools that are in counties currently on the state watch list can only apply for a waiver after meeting with the school’s parent, labor and community organizations.

“COVID-19 continues to spread in California, and to help slow transmission we must focus on basic public health guidelines to protect our families, our communities, and our students from the virus,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health. “Today’s guidance ensures that critical public health measures are in place to reduce risk in a number of educational and youth settings.”

The state also provided an update on youth sports banning all outdoor and indoor events where social distancing is not possible.

