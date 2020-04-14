Live Now
California reports most coronavirus cases in a single day

by: CNN

(CNN) – California said it has 1,544 new coronavirus cases – the highest number recorded in a single day since the beginning of the outbreak.

These additional cases bring the total in California to 23,338.

More than 11% of those patients are health care workers, according to new data from California Department of Public Health.

At least 758 people have died in California due to coronavirus.

