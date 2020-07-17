California requires cellphone towers to add backup power for emergencies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California regulators will require cell phone companies to have 72 hours of backup power at cell towers in emergency situations.

That includes during public safety power shutoffs.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to adopt the measure.

Last fire season, more than a million people lost service during planned blackouts.

The resulting public outcry prompted legislators and advocates to push for measures that would require backup in vulnerable areas.

After the vote, AT&T said it will focus on ensuring that backup power is available during public safety power shutoffs.

