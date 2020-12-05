Coronavirus: The Latest

California restaurant owner says dining ban will ‘crush’ her business

California

by: Rick Chambers

The owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Sherman Oaks says the ban on restaurant dining in effect in Los Angeles County since last week is set to “crush” her establishment and others.

Angela Marsden expressed frustration Friday night after she says a film production was able to set up craft services outside across from where her business is no longer allowed to serve customers.

