(KTLA) — While everyone has their favorite go-to restaurant, a new list from OpenTable shows which eateries were considered the “best” across the country.

The online restaurant reservation website unveiled its Top 100 Restaurants in America list, including several restaurants in the Golden State.

The list was based on restaurant reviews OpenTable users submitted between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022. Bay Area restaurants are listed in bold.

Here are the restaurants from California that made the list, in no particular order:

Bacari Silver Lake – Los Angeles

Bavel – Los Angeles

Bestia – Los Angeles

Bistro Don Giovanni – Napa

Bistro Jeanty – Yountville

Born & Raised – San Diego

Cesarina – San Diego

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona del Mar

Fixins Soul Kitchen – Los Angeles

Girl & the Goat L.A. – Los Angeles

Gracias Madre West Hollywood – Los Angeles

Herb & Wood – San Diego

House of Prime Rib – San Francisco

Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco

La Mar Cebicheria Peruana – San Francisco

Laurel Hardware – Los Angeles

Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles

Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff

RED O Taste of Mexico – Newport Beach

Summer House – Santa Monica

Water Grill South Coast Plaza – Costa Mesa

Ysabel – West Hollywood

Restaurants from California were featured on the list the most, according to a news release.

Robert Kronfli, the co-founder of Barcari Restaurants, was estatic to see that his restuarant made the list.

“We are very honored to be a part of this list. We take pride in being staples in the communities that serve.”

As many friends and families plan to gather for the holiday season, OpenTable found that 49% of people are willing to spend money on a “high-end, pre-fix” meal while 43% are considering spending extra money to host a private dinner party at a restaurant, according to a news release.