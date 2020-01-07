California rolls out proposed version of Green New Deal

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Lawmakers are back at the State Capitol with a lot of work to get through.

“There are many things we work on here in Sacramento but the reality is if we don’t get this right, all of it is not going to matter,” Assembly David Chiu, D-San Francisco, said.

On Monday, California Democrats rolled out the state’s proposed version of the Green New Deal.

The full specifics of the bill weren’t released at Monday’s announcement, but the measure would set new climate requirements and deadlines, including doubling affordable housing and public transportation by 2030, accelerating the state’s air pollution emissions goals and improving the standard of living for historically impacted communities of color.

“It becomes incumbent upon us to actually ask the question why aren’t their people of color involved in the environment, and this new deal says we have to be,” Assembly Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, said.

Republicans didn’t have an immediate comment on the policy, but a member of the party is expected to soon propose a different version in the coming weeks.

Democrats did not say exactly how much their version of the Green New Deal would cost.

“When we’re trying to save our planet, you would think there would be a political will to make the investment, spend the money, and create equity in the process,” Assembly Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, said.

California’s Green New Deal is one of the hundreds of bills the legislature will consider this.