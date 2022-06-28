CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Attorney General Rob Bonta announced new figures on hate crimes in the state that show an increase in 2020 and 2021.

“Our state will always be a place where all people are welcome,” Bonta said during a news conference Tuesday morning. “A place of freedom, a place of safety and a place of opportunity”

Bonta said that the hate and racism that appeared during the pandemic continues to be a threat in California.

“Today’s report reflects a grim reality are diverse communities know all too well from lived experience,” Bonta said. “Year-over-year we saw a 32.6% increase in reported hate crimes between 2020 and 2021 across California.”

Bonta reported that Anti-Black hate crimes are most prevalent overall with 513 incidents, a 12.5% increase.

Anti-Asian hate crimes also went up 177.5% over the last two years with 247 incidents, which Bonta said “hits very close to home.”

Bonta is the first California Attorney General of Filipino origin and live in the Bay Area, an area with a high Asian-American population.

Anti-Hispanic hate crimes also went up 29% with 197 incidents and Anti-Jewish hate crimes are up 32% with 152 incidents.

“These are of course statistics, but they are more than just numbers,” Bonta said. “Each of these incidents represents an attack on a person, a neighbor, a family member, a fellow Californian, and (the) worst we know our statistics are not exhaustive.”