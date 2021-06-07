California school districts set for summer education support, full fall reopening

Emily Geislinger, eighth grade teacher, teaches history class at St. Francis of Assisi School on Friday, April 23, in Concord, Calif. (Samantha Laurey/Bay City News)

(BCN) – More than 99 percent of the state’s more than 1,000 public school districts plan to fully reopen for in-person classes in the fall, according to data state officials released Monday.

According to the data, 99.34 percent of the state’s 1,037 school districts will fully reopen for the fall 2021 semester. In addition, 89 percent of school districts plan to offer summer education opportunities and support like tutoring and mental health services.

The data is from reports from 85 to 90 percent of the state’s K-12 school districts.

The remaining 0.66 percent of districts that are not planning to offer full in-person classes is likely due to reporting error, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

State officials are also unaware of any districts that are not planning to offer in-person classes in the fall.

“A restorative summer filled with reconnection, enrichment and joy, followed by a return to full in-person instruction, is what’s best for our students,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom has previously said the state will tie school funding to whether schools and school districts fully reopen in the fall.

The California Department of Public Health also plans to launch a summer outreach campaign among parents in the state’s communities hit hardest by the pandemic in an effort to build confidence in the reopening of schools.

The CDPH will use $25 million from Assembly Bill 86, which focused on school reopenings and COVID-19 case reporting within schools, to fund the campaign and collaborate with local health departments and offices of education.

“We still have a long way to go in our recovery but providing our students with more support and opportunities is exactly how we bring California roaring back,” Newsom said.