California Senate OKs state reviews for police shootings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers want the state Attorney General to investigate all police shootings that kill an unarmed civilian.

The bill is one of the highest-profile reforms filed this year in response to the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.

The Senate OK’d the bill Sunday despite opposition from Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has called it “untenable and unreasonable.”

He says it would cost his office up to $80 million a year.

But the bill easily passed the Senate with bipartisan support and is now headed toward a final vote in the state Assembly.

