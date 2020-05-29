California Senate plan would reject most of Gov. Newsom’s cuts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Senate rolled out its version of the state budget, which rejects many of the governor’s cuts.

The Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee met Thursday, tightening up its proposal for California’s spending plan.

“The burden is great because the hill we have to climb is also great,” State Senator Jim Nielsen said.

“I hope the proposal and ideas the Senate puts forward have a positive impact, particularly when it comes to addressing the budget shortfall that does not make conditions worse for our vulnerable California residents,” State Senator Holly Mitchell said.

Staring down a $54 billion deficit, the Senate and governor at odds on education and healthcare spending.

Instead of making permanent cuts to K-12 education and community college as Governor Gavin Newsom proposes, the Senate proposes delaying $9 billion in payments to public schools for one year. The state has done this in past recessions, but never to this magnitude.

The Senate also proposes to continue California’s plan to extend state health insurance to undocumented immigrant seniors beginning 2022. Governor Newsom halted the effort under his plan.

But state leaders make it clear, cuts are inevitable. The governor’s proposal says $!5 billion of them could be immediately canceled if the federal government steps in with financial help before June 15.

The Senate’s proposal gives Congress more time, enacting cuts October 1 if federal aid doesn’t come.

The assembly has yet to finalize its proposal. The legislature and governor have two weeks to negotiate the final budget.

Latest News Headlines: