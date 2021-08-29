California sending personnel to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 29: A person sits at a train stop for shelter ahead of Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Residents of New Orleans continue to prepare as the outer bands of the hurricane begin to cut across the city. Ida is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm later today. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California is sending an urban search and rescue team to Louisiana to aid response to Hurricane Ida, which is currently a strong Category 4 hurricane.

Governor Gavin Newsom approved the deployment on Sunday.

Officials say the deployment does not draw from resources in use to combat wildfires throughout the state.

“As we manage the ongoing emergency response to wildfires and support impacted communities, California is carefully assessing and balancing resources to answer the call to aid our fellow Americans in a time of great need, as we have so often received support ourselves in recent years,” said Governor Newsom.

Those being deployed include members from the Oakland Fire Department and several surrounding fire agencies.

The “Type 3” task force being deployed includes 35 members and 10 ground support personnel. These personnel are trained and equipped to provide water rescues and technical and canine search, rescue, medical and other specialized capabilities at the disaster.

In total, FEMA has requested and deployed 15 Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces from other states to the Gulf Coast through the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System.

Gov. Newsom and Cal OES have also approved deployment of several California-based US&R Incident Support Team members to help with search and rescue efforts across the Gulf Coast hurricane impact zone.