California sends 500 ventilators to New York, other states hit hard by coronavirus

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced that California will be sending 500 state-owned ventilators to New York and other states hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

“California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the hardest right now by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Newsom. “We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State – and we’re aggressively preparing for a surge – but we can’t turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now. We’re meeting this moment with compassion. I know that if the tables were turned and we were experiencing a hospital surge, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators just as we are today.”

California continues to prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge in the coming weeks.

The state is securing thousands of beds in alternative care facilities, protecting the homeless, purchasing critical medical equipment and launching new programs like the Health Corps to recruit healthcare professionals.

California is bracing for another spike in coronavirus deaths this week, with the total number of confirmed cases topping 15,000.

