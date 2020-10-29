California seniors can now renew drivers licenses by mail

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California’s senior citizens can renew their drivers licenses by mail, according to an executive order issued on Wednesday.
Governor Gavin Newsom’s order is effective for people who are at least 70 years of age or older. The temporary waiver will end when the state of emergency ends, or when the governor modifies it.
He said waiving the requirement to renew licenses in person for the elderly will allow “those most vulnerable to COVID-19 to self-quarantine, self-isolate, or otherwise remain in their homes to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”
It will also help reduce the number of people coming in to the DMV for transactions.
