California sets new daily record of 379 virus deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) – California health authorities are reporting a one-day record of 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases.

The staggering new figures released Thursday mean California has seen more than 1,000 deaths in the last five days and nearly 106,000 cases in just two days.

Many of the state’s hospitals are now running out of capacity to treat the severest cases.

California’s pandemic death toll now stands at 21,860, with more than 1.7 million cases, the most in the nation.