California State Capitol building now completely closed to public

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The public is no longer allowed inside the California State Capitol indefinitely.

Large posters were plastered and propped at each entrance Wednesday.

The legislature decided to shut down the Capitol late Tuesday night after Sacramento County officials issued a “stay at home” directive in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Those who work in the building and have badges are still able to get in.

“We can’t describe it, but really what its impact will be is so unknown so you have to take steps of prudence,” Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, said.

Lawmakers like Assemblyman Ken Cooley are back in their districts after both houses voted this week to go into a month-long recess.

It’s believed to be the first time in 158 years for state lawmakers to take such a step.

“To shut the capitol is actually to put the members across California where their presence can have more of an impact. It also means because this is unprecedented, every member is able to have their eyes and ears on aspects of the coronavirus issue that no one has thought about,” Cooley said.

State government agencies are still up and running, with many staffers working or encouraged to work remotely from home.

The Secretary of State said Wednesday critical functions of the office and services will continue, leaving offices open in Sacramento and Los Angeles with still several employees teleworking.

The coronavirus forcing California’s government to find new ways to get work done.

Latest stories: