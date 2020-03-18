California State Parks closes all campgrounds amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Parks on Tuesday announced it is closing all campgrounds in the state park system to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Non-campground outdoor areas of the park will remain open, including trails and beaches.

All visitors are reminded to practice social distancing – keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others – and stay away from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Restrooms will remain open, but visitors are advised to take their own soap and hand sanitizer with them if water is not available.

Last week, State Parks temporarily suspended guided tours and large events, and temporarily close facilities including visitor centers and museums.

