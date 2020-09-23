California State University appoints first Mexican-American chancellor Joseph Castro

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California State University system has appointed Joseph Castro to serve as the eighth chancellor of the CSU.

Castro, who served as president of CSU Fresno since 2013, is the first California native and first Mexican-American to be appointed to oversee the 23-campus university.

Castro succeeds Timothy P. White, who is retiring after leading the university since late 2012.

“Dr. Castro is a passionate and effective advocate for his students, his campus and the CSU – in his local community, in Sacramento and in Washington, DC.,” said Lillian Kimbell, chair of the CSU Board of Trustees. “Above all, he is a leader who inspires greatness in students, faculty and in the broader community. He is the right leader for the California State University in our current circumstance and for our future.”

Castro has ties to the Bay Area. He received his bachelor’s in political science and a master’s in public policy from the University of California, Berkeley and a Ph.D. in higher education policy and leadership from Stanford University.

Castro has been recognized with alumni excellence awards from the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University.

