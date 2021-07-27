California State University students, faculty must get COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The California State University will require all faculty, staff and students who use campus facilities to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The school made the announcement Tuesday, citing concerns about surging cases with the highly infectious delta variant. Everyone must be able to prove vaccination status by September 30, 2021.

“The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “Receiving a COVID vaccine continues to be the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus. We urge all members of the CSU community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses of a vaccine as we head into the beginning of the fall term.”

Students and employees will be able to try to get a medical and religious exemption.

Students and staff can get a COVID-19 vaccine at different CSU campuses, the school said. Any student who will keep an online-only class schedule won’t have to get vaccinated, as long as they do not come to campus.

Several CSU campuses are serving as host facilities for vaccine distribution. CSU employees or students who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine should contact their campus for availability. Even though most campuses will have a more “expansive” offering of virtual courses, students may not be able to complete a full program online due to resource limitations, the school said.